Justice system broken Nov 23, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 1 min to read

Editor:Can you imagine the verdicts reached by a Wisconsin jury if Rittenhouse had been Native American, Hispanic, black, or Muslim? Our system of "justice" remains broken and most discriminatory!Robert Horne, Payson
