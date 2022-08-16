So, Kari Lake (R) won the primary election for governor. Before the election results were completed Ms. Lake was throwing the word “fraud” around so if she lost the other side must have cheated. Now that she has won I doubt she’s still touting that there was possible fraud. Trump instilled in those who voted for him that because he was not selected as president in the 2020 election that fraud was the reason. He could not admit that many more Americans who knew Trump wasn’t fit for the office, voted for President Biden.
Trump has never admitted to losing anything, so if a result was not the one he wanted he lied and said the other side cheated. Any normal American knows that’s not how the world works.
I was wondering how children will live in a world that teaches them only if you win is it legitimate. Losing always means the other side lied. When children play games in school or with their friends do they call the other side liars and cheats if they don’t win a game? Do any people playing sports expect to automatically win every game and if they don’t win, accuse the other team of fraud?
Is this the world we want to live in and teach our children to live in? I don’t think so. Part of any competition is that there will be winners and losers. People need to remember no one wins all the time. Just because some people can’t ever admit a loss without accusing the opponent of cheating doesn’t mean it’s true. Trump has always been a poor loser and has convinced many in the Republican Party to use his tactics, never showing any proof of cheating or fraud from the other side. If this is how Republicans are going to continue, shame on those that readily believe the lies. Pathetic.
Well, I completely disagree with your statement. Democrats are trying to save our democracy, because it’s in danger because of those who believe the election lies started by Trump. The 2020 election was fair and judges around our country all said the same thing. There was no fraud except the excuse Trump gave for losing the election!
There is alot of election fraud with all these mail in ballots and it can be on both sides . But with the Country under shambles under Bidens rule yes us We Republicans are watching the elections closely as Democrat leaders are trying to destroy this country 🙏🇺🇸 It probably has less to do with Trump and more to Do with the Democrats Ruining the USA 🇺🇸🙏🤠
