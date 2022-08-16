Editor:

So, Kari Lake (R) won the primary election for governor. Before the election results were completed Ms. Lake was throwing the word “fraud” around so if she lost the other side must have cheated. Now that she has won I doubt she’s still touting that there was possible fraud. Trump instilled in those who voted for him that because he was not selected as president in the 2020 election that fraud was the reason. He could not admit that many more Americans who knew Trump wasn’t fit for the office, voted for President Biden.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Christn
Norma Christenson

Well, I completely disagree with your statement. Democrats are trying to save our democracy, because it’s in danger because of those who believe the election lies started by Trump. The 2020 election was fair and judges around our country all said the same thing. There was no fraud except the excuse Trump gave for losing the election!

Report Add Reply
Dave Golembewski
Dave Golembewski

There is alot of election fraud with all these mail in ballots and it can be on both sides . But with the Country under shambles under Bidens rule yes us We Republicans are watching the elections closely as Democrat leaders are trying to destroy this country 🙏🇺🇸 It probably has less to do with Trump and more to Do with the Democrats Ruining the USA 🇺🇸🙏🤠

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.