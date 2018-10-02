Kavanaugh hearings a lynching
Editor:
The Gila County Republican Committee is concerned about allegations presented to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee regarding Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the lack of due process for the judge.
To date, there has been no actionable evidence provided that law enforcement officials can pursue. What’s presented thus far by Professor Ford, and now Ms. Ramirez, is vague and can’t be collaborated.
Judge Kavanaugh has not been afforded proper due process. The proper due process would have referred the allegations first to local law enforcement for investigation and then deliver the results of that investigation to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The Judiciary Committee should never, ever, accept these types of allegations unless they come directly from law enforcement officials.
The Gila County Republican Committee is reminded of an old, but famous, western movie called “The Oxbow Incident.” In the movie a cowboy (Ford) barges into a saloon and announces that a well-known local rancher has been murdered by rustlers. Cowboys in the saloon (Democrats) quickly form a posse which is opposed by the town judge (Chairman Chuck Grassley) because the town sheriff is out of town and declares the posse illegal.
The posse finds three cowboys herding cattle. The cowboys claim they purchased the cattle from the dead rancher but do not have a bill of sale.
The captured cowboys are not taken to town to be interviewed by the judge.
The posse (Democrats) spends the evening debating the guilt (not innocence) of the three and determine they are guilty and will be lynched (term for an illegal hanging) at sunrise.
The lynching (committee hearing) takes place at sunrise.
Returning to town, the illegal posse is met by the sheriff who announces that the rancher assumed dead is alive and the real bandits have been arrested.
Don’t let the Judiciary Committee commit an “Oxbow Incident.”
What is known is Judge Kavanaugh has an impeccable record as a judge and is fully qualified to be a Supreme Court justice.
The Gila County Republican Committee strongly recommends that you support a vote immediately after the testimony of Professor Ford and that all Republican Senate members of the committee should vote to move Judge Kavanaugh out of committee to a vote of the full Senate as soon as possible.
Gary P. Morris, chairman, Gila County Republican Committee
