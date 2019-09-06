Keep asking questions
I attended the town council’s work-study meeting with the executives that want to build this ice rink, elite school with a community building and ballfields thrown in.
I left the meeting shaking my head about the whole evening, but I must say that what I saw was a group of local people (town council and mayor) asking very pertinent questions. There has been a lot of talk and prose about how the council is divided, but what I saw tonight was some very concerned Payson citizens (the council and mayor) united to bring the best solution to Payson regarding the pool and community center.
I was proud to have voted to put you in office. Please, please keep asking questions about this deal.
Vicki Ladewski
