Editor:

The Right to Contraception Act was first recognized in 1965. Last July the Right to Contraception Act was reintroduced in the U.S .Congress as H.B. 8373. Some felt it was unnecessary, but the majority in the House of Representatives wanted to be sure that access to contraception was protected for their constituents. Eight Republicans joined with all Democrats to vote in favor of the Act.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.