The Right to Contraception Act was first recognized in 1965. Last July the Right to Contraception Act was reintroduced in the U.S .Congress as H.B. 8373. Some felt it was unnecessary, but the majority in the House of Representatives wanted to be sure that access to contraception was protected for their constituents. Eight Republicans joined with all Democrats to vote in favor of the Act.
Four of our Arizona U.S. Congress representatives in Washington, D.C. voted against the Right to Contraception Act. They were Reps. Biggs, Gosar, Lesko, and Schweikert.
Contraception is used not only to prevent pregnancy, but also to support women’s health care. Women who suffer from a variety of health challenges, such as polycystic ovary syndrome, face extreme pain when they are not prescribed medication to help with this condition. Often women become so ill because of various gynecological issues that they cannot continue to work. As a result, they, their children, and their families suffer economically in addition to the very real medical challenges that they face.
With the help of hormone therapy, many women can lead normal lives. (Birth control pills are an important form of hormone therapy.) Without hormone therapy, many cannot get the treatment they need.
Sixty-five percent of women ages 14 to 49 years of age use contraceptives. Often the contraceptives are for birth control; often they are used to help with gynecological problems.
At this time there is not an immediate threat that contraceptives will be unavailable to women, but those working to protect women’s rights and freedoms feel that H.B. 8373 must be made law so that women and families have access to contraceptives.
Polls show us repeatedly that a large majority of voters in the USA want women to have the right to control their own health and lives.
When women go to their physicians, they must have the right to obtain contraceptives, both as birth control, and as a means of controlling health challenges they face.
Elected officials are responsible to their constituents. The votes against the Right to Contraception Act by Biggs, Gosar, Lesko, and Schweikert were wrong and irresponsible. These legislators do not have degrees in women’s medicine or gynecology, and they do not have the right to legislate and make decisions that will come between women and their health care providers.
Contraception is an integral part of health care. Individuals must have the freedom to make their own health and reproductive decisions.
Let these representatives know that they must support what families want: freedoms, rights, health care and economic choices for women, and the ability to choose whether or not to have children.
Contact the representatives to tell them to support the rights and freedoms of women and families:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!