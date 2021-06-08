Editor:
WILL RODEO GO AWAY as well as other events at the Event Center? After reading about the “Split in the council” vote on a contract with the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee, in the Roundup, doubts arise. Due to a lawsuit in the Valley based on a law that prohibits towns from gifting services to organizations holding events at venues where the town does prep work or supplies police or fire department help for safety and traffic control, the organization will have to pay for those services. The town may not legally perform them for free even if economic benefits come to the town from the event. This affects everyone that holds events at our Event Center, but the rodeo more than some.
Here are some things to consider: The production of our Payson rodeos is an expensive endeavor amounting to over $200,000+ each year to produce. Only around 60% of those expenses are covered by ticket sales. The rest of the funds come from national, regional, and our great local sponsors, plus sales of things at the rodeo. Hopefully, enough money is raised to allow us to fund the things we support in the community. Scholarships for our graduating high school seniors, funds for breast cancer support groups and for veterans, as well as support for our sports teams at the high school are some areas where the donations are given. Over the past 10 years alone those support dollars amounted to over $200,000 plus. With the added expenses needed to cover prep, police, fire, and other services that the town provides the rodeos would not be able to fund their charitable giving and would most likely lose money forcing them to go away.
The rodeo committee is a 501©(3) non-profit, and our mission is twofold — to keep the Western Heritage and Lifestyle alive in Rim Country and to raise funds to put back into our community to help those in need. Rodeo supports that mission, but it also produces an impact economically. Over the same 10-year time period, noted above, that impact is estimated to have produced sales for lodging, food, and fuel alone of $25,000,000 to $30,000,000. These numbers do not include sales of clothing or other items that are purchased by our visitors and locals that come out to enjoy the rodeos.
Let’s keep our tradition and the events that make Payson a special place to live, and work stay here, by urging our government officials to find a solution to this gifting issue. It is understandable if a for profit group wanted to hold a concert that these charges for services are appropriate. Non-profits are another matter. Much of what they do is a cultural and sometimes economic benefit for our community. There has to be a way to keep those things going and not disappearing from Rim Country, or we all lose. Just one person’s opinion. What’s yours?
John Landino, Payson
