I have been listening to the mayor on KMOG most mornings. I heard a gentleman who was unhappy with take-out food he had purchased. My experience is completely different. My husband and I have purchased take-out food from Diamond Point Shadows restaurant and from La Sierra. Both of these fine restaurants thoroughly lived up to our expectations. The food was excellent and presentation was great as well.
Let’s keep supporting our local restaurants.
Kathy Rable, Payson
