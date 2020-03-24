Editor:
The public, ranchers and mining are destroying our natural lands and wildlife and need a lot more limitations than are currently in effect.
Look at what’s being done at Oak Flat and uranium mining above the Grand Canyon. Real intelligent moves initiated by Flake and McCain through conflict of interest.
I’m tired of finding campfires not extinguished, people dumping trash in the forest and not packing it out and off-roading on meadows and virgin forest tearing up the terrain and diverting runoff to erode the ground. Keep them all out!
Donald Foote
