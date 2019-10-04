Keeping our western heritage
Editor:
Re: “Magic yes; gun violence no” (Sept. 17, Roundup)
Along with a lot of people, I was raised with the Lone Ranger, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, Gene Autry, Hop-along Cassidy, and Lash LaRue, to name a few. They all wore six-guns. They stood for what was right, justice, and protecting the American way of life.
The West, including Payson, was developed into a beautiful area of our country that can be enjoyed by many without packing a six-gun, all because others did.
Do we need to forget where we came from, tearing down all our statues? Our history is celebrated around the world through cowboy movies. Are you telling me John Wayne was wrong?
Perhaps if today’s children were exposed to more of our western heritage, instead of violent video games, we would not have these senseless mass shootings. Parents need to teach their children right from wrong in many aspects.
Guns are nothing more than a tool that needs respect.
Rod Rockman
