Editor:
Senator Martha McSally has challenged Mark Kelly to debate. Knowing little about Mr. Kelly, I would like to see him accept, especially for the rural debates. Living in rural Arizona, I am particularly interested in hearing what Mr. Kelly knows about rural issues, especially in Rim Country, and how he plans to address them. Our senator should be focused on the issues that affect ALL Arizonans.
Few candidates seem to find time to visit rural areas but time and again, Gila County has pulled many candidates over the line. We know much about Senator McSally but we need to know more about Mark Kelly.
We must have our state re-opened immediately. We need our jobs back, we need our infrastructure attended to, we need our towns invested in and we need our forests made healthy. I don’t know where Mr. Kelly stands on these issues and many more. I cannot even consider a vote for someone I know nothing about.
Please, Mr. Kelly, accept the invitation to debate Senator McSally and hold some of those debates in rural Arizona.
Darlene S. Younker, Payson
