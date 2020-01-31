Editor:
I am a recent “kindness crusader,” which I am trying every day to do some kindness for someone. But I have to tell you about what took place Tuesday at the Northern Gila Country Historical Society.
I had taken a fellow resident of Majestic Rim to hear Jay Cravath for the “Learning Local History.” It was a rainy day and after the presentation of Entertainment in Old Arizona, my guest Joyce Walters and I encountered a couple who offered their umbrella to us and then proceeded to walk her to her car and then brought the car back to the entrance and the gentleman helped me to the car and made sure we were all OK.
Such a nice thing to do and we really appreciated it. However, we did not get their names, but maybe they will read this and know how much we loved what they did for us.
Claire Wall, Payson
