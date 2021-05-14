Editor:
This year the Tonto Basin Kiwanis Club is awarding four $1,500 scholarships to local students who are seeking higher education and have shown exemplary scholastic motivation.
The Kiwanis Club of Tonto Basin is awarding a succeeding year college scholarship to Michael Cline at Embry Riddle School for Aeronautical Engineering. He is the valedictorian of Payson High School Class of 2020.
Three of the students are graduating from Payson High School and are extremely qualified to receive this scholarship. The awardees are Autumn Cline, Arena Haught and Kinsey Speer.
Autumn Cline is going to University of Arizona to major in nursing. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Health Occupation for Students Association and has been secretary for the club for two years. She played varsity basketball, track and field (participating in) shot put, discus and javelin.
Arena Haught is attending University of Arizona also and will pursue classes in business, agriculture and film. She is graduating with honors and has 60 college credits already. She has multiple club memberships with FFA, HOSA and DECA. She has participated in several community projects and an international mission trip.
Kinsey Speer is planning to go to community college to pursue the prerequisite classes needed to transfer to Oklahoma University to obtain degrees in law and agriculture. She is heavily involved in FFA and has goals of becoming a congresswoman.
These scholarships are funded from the proceeds of the Tonto Basin Thrift Store and would not be possible without the support of the community and readers like you.
Congratulations to these graduates and their families in their pursuit of higher education.
Charles Almendarez, Payson
