Editor:
How encouraging it was to read in Friday’s paper (May 1 edition) that there have been no cases of the vicious virus COVID-19 in any of the four care centers of Gila County. Although I’m sure it has been difficult for the patients not to able to receive visitors, how blessed they are to be a place of such protection.
Everyone of the staff of each center is to be highly commended for protecting those so dear and fragile in such surroundings.
All the medical personnel, the CEO, the kitchen staff, the activities department (which must be especially busy just now), those who clean the rooms and hallways and those who drive the ambulances — all have had to take special care are doing a magnificent job. We are proud of you and extremely grateful!
Dee “Buckshot Dot” Strickland Johnson, Payson
