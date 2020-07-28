Kudos to hospital staff
Editor:
My name is Patti and I am a germaphobe. My problem has only exacerbated since COVID-19.
A few weeks ago, I fell in my yard, breaking my ankle, requiring a trip to Banner Payson Medical Center’s ER followed by surgery at Banner as well. Although I had expected that my freak-out factor would have skyrocketed during these experiences, I immediately felt assured by the staff and the practices that they followed, that I was indeed in the best of hands in our own community of Payson.
Thank you Banner for repairing my ankle, treating me with compassion, and giving me hope that we will get through this together.
Patti Beauchamp, Payson
