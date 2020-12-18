Editor:
Kudos to the Town of Payson for demolishing the economic development building in Green Valley Park (which had become an eyesore) — and just last week finished grading out the area and removing the pylons and caution tape.
Good work. That corner of the park looks great!
DJ Craig
