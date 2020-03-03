Editor:
When I moved to Payson four years ago I talked to many people about veterinarians here in town as my pets are very important to me. I called around to a few that had been recommended and one of the things I asked was about emergency care during non-office hours. I was advised by a couple that they did not offer that service and by another couple that they did, so I chose one and have been happy with them.
Unfortunately, I had my dogs into the vet recently and was advised by the office that this veterinarian was no longer going to have an emergency contact, that NO veterinarian in town would offer emergency services and if something happened during non-office hours the closest emergency service was in Mesa and good luck.
I was in total shock and have researched this extensively over the last couple of weeks and have found it to be true. So if I live in Payson, Star Valley, Pine, Strawberry, Rye, etc., and my pet is attacked by coyotes, javelina, skunk, raccoons, rattlesnake, etc. or hit by a car or is old and can’t breathe and doesn’t have the good sense to have this occur during a normal veterinarian’s office hours I have to drive over an hour while my pet, that I love, bleeds out or dies? Are you kidding me?
Emergency service is not free nor is it inexpensive so I have to assume that this is due to pure laziness on the part of the veterinarians or lack of caring. Either way it is appalling and disheartening and speaks to the personal integrity of the veterinarians in town.
Kathy Hopkins, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!