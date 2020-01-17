Editor:
The Tonto Basin bridge project and the supposed lack of funds to build it is just insane.
On March 10, 1995 a bridge on Interstate 5 in central California got washed out by a flash flood. Engineers were asked to come up with a temporary solution. Eight days later the temporary bridge was opened! They pile drove H beams in and used surplus railroad flatcars (they are rated for 100 tons) to construct the bridge.
There are 83 bridges like this in California, some dating back to the 1930s.
This type of bridge could easily and safely handle the traffic in that area.
Give me the $3 million already set aside by the BOS and let’s get started and stop all the nonsense!
Phillip Thompson, Pine
