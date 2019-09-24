Lack of respect
Editor:
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, I went to the mayor’s weekly meeting. Apostle Roscoe Dabney III was asked by the mayor to lead us into prayer. We all stood and the men removed their hats except for Councilor Steven Smith.
I found that to be so rude and disrespectful, I don’t care what religion you are there is one God.
I called him on it after the meeting, he said that he was a religious person ... then show some respect and take off your hat off.
Donna Rowell, Payson
