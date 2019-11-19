Editor:
A town councilman elected or appointed should never engage in social media battles and bullying.
Making comments about any Payson resident, especially regarding their military service, is unacceptable.
Yes, councilman Steve Smith apologized and deleted most of his public (Facebook) rants, but unfortunately this is a pattern with him. Apparently he likes to hear himself talk and definitely likes to fight.
How about lose the huge ego and stop trying to divide our town. Work together!
Lori Mills
Are you kidding me? Really? You and your Tea Party vigilante Facebook groups Payson First-Payson Proud-Payson Matters ect.have been calling him names and accusing him of unfounded wrongdoing for months. I admire his restraint! You are the voice of the Tea Party anti reason and divisiveness we want removed from our town.
