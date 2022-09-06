Patriotism is rampant around here. Citizenship? Not so much.
After years of diligent self-study to justify our own analysis of germ theory and prophylaxis we have accomplished a death rate dominated by the unvaccinated. Freedom of choice supported by factual analysis. Selfishness.
After more than five years under a tax plan that increased the wealth of the rich like the grains of rice doubling on the chessboard and the insane amount of ready cash chasing after goods hidden in a fractured pipeline, inventories erased, and the sheer cussedness of feeling better about ourselves than others. We hate, or “don’t care” if the misery does not touch us, no matter the distance.
We stunned ourselves when MAGA yahoos scattered offal and shame through the halls of Congress screaming for blood and revolution, patriots all.
We comfort ourselves only with patience if we are for justice.
Our Constitution has champions now only in parts. Popular rights are unencumbered by any parity to others. If states say their rights are there to impose their choices on a national level while banning others in their sovereignty; holding rights hostage to personal taste in whichever level of government, ignoring who history can describe, we can say civics are not their strong point.
We can say they are not teaching citizenship by their actions. Not when we have to reinterpret the lessons we were taught that cooperation, respect, and tolerance were duties of a citizen. Citizenship is idealistic, it is realistic, and is incomplete unless patriots respect it. Someone has to convince me we have been led by citizen/patriots when we hear the suspicion and distrust in our country, nothing proven but tons of theories. When our listed members of our individual blacklists are all that bad I know I am in a nightmare and need to wake up.
I know the flag is a convenience to the patriot. The world is full of flags. A citizen is of their country and of the world. Loyalty to “We the People” is what marks us as a truly patriotic nation. “We the People” is the beginning of our nation. It says nothing about any list of undesirables.
Our presence has been expressed in every part of this globe and we need to enjoy the results. We have made progress and are better off than we’ve been for years. Science wins over superstition every time, count on it.
