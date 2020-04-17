Editor:
I believe that it is helpful if we can laugh through our fears and smile through our tears. In this frightening time of worldwide crisis, I have found this to be so.
My husband and I are pretty well homebound and are concerned about the worldwide epidemic. I was reading aloud to my husband Friday’s article about the situation at Banner hospital here in Payson. I read “Banner’s shifting to telemedicine.”
He said, “Telemedicine — that’s when they roll the pills to you right down the telephone wires.”
I laughed and continued to read: “We have instituted a no-visitor policy ... The hospital makes an exception to pediatrics and delivery situations.” My ever-lovin’ spouse commented, “Good! I’m glad they allow the mother to be present for delivery.” (Once again, I laughed loud).
Dee Strickland Johnson, aka “Buckshot Dot”
