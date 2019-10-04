Laughable lines from our legislator
Editor:
Since the Roundup doesn’t have a comics section, I always get a laugh out the things our quixotic state Senator Sylvia Allen (R-Snowflake) says and does.
She resigned once from the Legislature only to run again, then recently she said she was retiring and then once again changed her mind.
She’s made strange remarks too many times to mention and while she espouses support for public education on the campaign trail, once she gets down to Maricopa County she falls in line with her GOP cronies to underfund public schools all the while supporting financial giveaways to charter schools and more than often owners of these schools, many of whom are GOP lawmakers.
Isn’t it past time Rim Country voters selected another state senator, be he or she a Democrat or Republican, to represent us in Phoenix? Forward thinking and progressive ideas don’t seem to be the forte of the current crop of lawmakers in our district.
Richard K. Meszar, Payson
