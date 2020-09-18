Editor:
I feel compelled to respond to the letter in the Sept. 11 edition titled “No transparency.” The writer asks the question, “Why should the public be responsible for a bill that was generated due to the ignorance of the mayor and three council members?” Why indeed?
The Town employs an independent law firm, Pierce Coleman, whose website asserts “The attorneys at Pierce Coleman have decades of experience representing the interests of public employers in Arizona ... the(y) ... have successfully represented numerous public entities ... Based on this experience, they are uniquely qualified to handle all types of claims asserted against public employers, including ... Due Process violations.”
The acting town manager and town attorney knew the majority of the council was concerned about and wanted to discuss possible removal of certain SLE members. They, not the mayor or council, set up the special meeting for discussion and possible action on this matter. Neither of them advised the council the meeting must be structured to provide “due process” to those SLE members. During the Jan. 15, 2020 meeting when the council was preparing to vote on the dismissal, Council Member Smith asked for legal counsel if the council had the authority to remove the appointments. Mr. Arnson answered council had the authority to remove appointments for cause under the intergovernmental agreement (from Jan. 15 posted minutes). He did not advise the council they had not yet established cause and they must provide the SLE members their due process before taking action to dismiss.
The town attorney is hired and charged with the responsibility of ensuring the mayor, council members and town staff are informed of what actions are lawful. At this January meeting, the town attorney did not inform the mayor and council about the proper process to take such action. Therefore, the action taken was not ignorance on the part of the mayor or council, it was dereliction of duty on the part of the town attorney. Why should the public be responsible for this bill? I don’t think they should. I think the $57,000 should be paid by Pierce Coleman.
Darlene S. Younker, Payson
