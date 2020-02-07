Editor:
Is there something in the water at our state Capitol that perhaps too many of our lawmakers are ingesting that makes their behavior so erratic, unacceptable, and embarrassing?
In the past couple of years we’ve had a lawmaker that represented the Yuma area get expelled from the Legislature due to sexual harassment charges, a lawmaker from Mohave County felt it was OK for him to drive 100 mph plus on I-10 because he “could” and that he had “legislative immunity,” a lawmaker from Prescott resigned rather than face allegations of underage sexual activity with boys, and the coup de grâce, a lawmaker from Globe in Gila County, was stopped for DUI, threatened the arresting officer by saying “he’d get his” for stopping a legislator, and now this same legislator is being accused of having an affair with a lobbyist that has bills pending before committees that he sits on and votes on!
The common denominator in all of these cases is that all of the offenders are men AND Republicans. This begs the question as to whether GOP lawmakers behave badly because they have been in the majority for so long in our state that they feel relatively immune from punishment because they know their colleagues “have their backs”? Also, far too many voters vote for a candidate simply because they have an R attached to their name.
Anyway, a change in one party rule in Arizona is desperately needed and an excellent time to start would be in the fall 2020 election. Let’s give the “other party” in Arizona not only a chance to govern, but to see if their members know how to conduct themselves with decorum, dignity, decency, and professionalism as they conduct the business of Rim voters and all others at our state Capitol in Phoenix.
Richard K. Meszar, Whispering Pines
