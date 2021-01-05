Lawn art

Editor:

For those expressing nostalgia for past political campaigns here are a few more suggestions for your lawn art collection of one term presidents:

Hoover/Curtis

Ford/ Dole

Carter/Mondale

Bush/Quayle

David Ganz, Payson

(1) comment

Chuck Eby
Charles Eby

Hear! Hear! I drive around Payson and scratch my head every time I see a 2020 presidential election sign in somebody's yard. I am wondering how long those signs will remain up after Trump leaves office.

Report

