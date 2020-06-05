Editor:
My friends have an old dog that is blind and deaf and loves to go on walks. The problem with these walks is that he wants to be a leader but cannot find his way. He pulls one way and then another, bumps into rocks and trees if the dog walker is not diligent. Does this sound like what is happening in our town?
Jeff Robbins, Payson
