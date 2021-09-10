Editor:
Leadership will always be on full display during moments of crisis. It’s time to clean house of those leaders who do not exhibit truth as a core attribute of their character. It does not matter if it is the president of the United States, CEOs or school superintendents. Truthfulness is the ultimate equalizer and the only way to lead. Truth is at the core of all influential leaders.
The leader who is untruthful or misleading is doomed to lead. It’s only a matter of time before they become ineffective. The organization that they lead will become infested with confusion, anxiety, and uncertainty. A leader will inevitably make mistakes, which can be an opportunity to solidify their character or to decimate their career. Leaders will gain more commitment if they are humble and admit mistakes with the promise for them never to happen again.
As citizens, we must demand that our leaders be truthful and committed to serving the people they represent. We do not need cleverly worded speeches but precise and straightforward information. However, if you violate being truthful, you have lost your ability to lead!
Dr. Tim Ham, retired superintendent of Madison School District; Arizona Superintendent of the Year 2013
