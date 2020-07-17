Editor:
Leadership: A leader is one who takes a position and does his best to communicate that position. A leader does not waiver in his position and does not equivocate in his message. The position may not be popular and often it needs repeated explanation. A good leader will not be deterred; he will continue to express his position and the importance of following that position.
The gold standard of leadership is Winston Churchill during World War II. He was unwavering in his position that Great Britain must oppose and fight the Nazis. He was clear and did not sugarcoat the message. He was consistent and was not worried about his popularity. He understood that it was important that he stood up and took a stand.
We currently have a virus that is on a rampage through Arizona. The people who should be our leaders have failed the leadership test. President Trump has been inconsistent in his message as to his position. He basically said the virus would go away. When it didn’t he moved on to other topics; defending American heritage and protecting the names of forts named after Confederate generals. I literally have no idea what his position is as to the path forward for the United States and Arizona. Governor Ducey is no better. He states he wants to open up the economy and then he doesn’t. He is going to open the schools and then he won’t. He won’t order masks but he will allow mayors to decide. He refused to take stand. Instead of a governor we have a scarecrow. He looks like a person but he just flaps in the wind.
Lastly, we have Mayor Tom Morrissey. As near as I can figure he thinks people should wear a mask, but if you don’t want to you shouldn’t. He blames everything that goes wrong in Payson on those evil people from Phoenix. They buy our food; they infect our people with the virus; and they infect our children with visions of social justice. I think he just wants to be loved like some lonely child whose mother just took away his favorite binky.
So here we stand. The message couldn’t be clearer from our supposed leaders. You are on your own. Figure out your own health going forward in fear and trembling. There is no leadership. And if you get sick and die maybe you will get a card or if you are really lucky you may get a fort named after you.
James Bruce, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!