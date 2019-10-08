Learn about override before voting
Editor:
On Nov. 5, 2019, the Payson Unified School District will seek voter approval for the continuation of our current maintenance and operations override.
A maintenance and operations override (M&O) supports programs such as music, physical education, technology, AP classes and helps regulate class size.
This is not a new tax, but the continuation of the current tax. For an average homeowner with a home assessed at $166,000 (which is a market value of about $300,000), the tax impact would be roughly $87 per year.
The district’s main source of funding is from the state. We receive funding based on average daily membership (ADM). The federal government also contributes to programs such as Title 1, special education and free and reduced lunch programs.
Overrides are tools that a community can use to provide funds for their local schools above and beyond what the state provides.
If you are a registered voter, you will be receiving your ballot in the mail on or about Oct. 10. Please take the time to educate yourself about this very important decision and return your ballot.
Stan Rentz, superintendent
Payson Unified School District
(2) comments
Just an addendum to the excellent letter against the local override. Be aware that the NEW Arizona State Sales Tax Policy is now in effect. Any internet computer purchase is now subject to a 9.6 % combined sales tax on all items. The combined tax formula includes State, City, County of residence. More taxation on all of us to add to the mix. And what do we all get for it? State, City, County bureaucrats spending it on their pet projects.
For one of a few times, I agree with the headline in a letter from a district school administrator, however, that is the only thing about the letter that is worthy of agreement. As the former research director for the Arizona Joint Legislative Audit Committee, I acquired an in-depth understanding of school finance permutations not known by many others. To say that I am sorely disappointed with Supt. Rentz would be a major understatement. I met with the Superintendent at his request for a two hour meeting on the total funding streams for the district and he promised to work with me on the financial history and projections. That promise has not been fulfilled.
As to this misleading letter, the Superintendent tells a whopper when he states that "the district's main source of funding is from the state". In fact, according to the annual report signed by the superintendent of the district, over 60% of the district's funding comes from local property taxes on every home and business in the district. The superintendent knows that, as we discussed that fact in detail in our meeting. Now they want even more of your money to fund a failing enterprise. (State funding comprises less than half the local property taxes.)
PUSD is conscripting 30% more from local property taxes this year than earlier this decade while student population is down by approx. 10%. In conjunction with this huge increase in revenues, PUSD has cynically reduced appropriations to the classroom by more than 20% while misleading the public - including teachers - that they have been the victim of reduced funding. That story line is a complete fabrication.
Why do I say that PUSD is a failing enterprise?? The answer is simple and very disappointing. Today we received the results for the AZMerit test scores and PUSD high school students managed to fall to the bottom of the barrel in the lack of student achievement with only 37% of the high school students managing to pass the test in English and an even worse 31% managing to pass the test in mathematics.
The bottom line, the school district is fleecing the property owners in the district with an ever increasing amount of tax liabilities while failing their only reason for existence - educating our children to compete in the world after graduation.
Vote NO - NO - NO until the district is honest about the money they get and actually educate our students.
