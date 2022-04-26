Editor:

Being oblivious to reality is comforting. Schools teach history for a reason. Maybe that is why Republicans object to teaching history. One major lesson from history is how dictators come to power. Too many of the cult members have forgotten that Hitler was elected. History is replete with examples of elected leaders turning democracies into dictatorships.

Russia was on the path to more freedom, but it slipped from their lives as Putin inched his way into power. Keep in mind Trump admires Putin. A free press is critical to a free country. When Trump started his “ Fake News” campaign, Trump attacked the most important bastion of our democracy. Look at Putin to see the Fake News theme in action.

Every dictator relies on lies, propaganda, and conspiracy theories. Ask yourself who promotes these tools in our country today? Foolish uninformed people put Hitler in power. History shows us how that works. Are we going to learn from history or repeat it?

Mike Quinn, Payson

JackHandy
Jack Handy

Schools teach history for a reason? They used to it seems. Now history is being whitewashed, dark times are being erased, and monuments, largely of democrats, now deemed offensive are being removed. Blue states are pushing the racial based "theory" starting with elementary school children, while also pushing gender issues. But yes, Trump, Trump, Trump. Hilarious.

Jack

Dave Golembewski
Dave Golembewski

Fools like Democrats elected the biggest idiot of all Joe sleepy Biden along with his entourage Crack smoking Hunter and now gives him a free crack pipe . Wake up Trump had Putin in check Russia invaded with Obama and Biden at the Helm . Nobody has seen such a great President as Trump and the lowest ratings ever for the Loser Biden . Either save this country with us Republicans or go in the basement with Biden 🙏🇺🇸

browns
Ted Paulk

"Nobody has seen such a great President as Trump..."????

OMG!

Adulterer

Over 30, 000 verified lies

Draft dodger

Two (2) Fake charities

One Fake University

Twice impeached

Putin admirer

Jared, Trump's son-in-law, got $2,000,000,000, two billion dollars, from the Saudi prince who butchered Jamal Khashoggi.

Golfed over 300 times in 4 years

Lied about graduating 1st in college.

Received "beautiful love letters" from North Korea's leader...

Lied about rigged election

Still lying about rigged election.

Pardoned Roger Stone and Bannon...among other criminals who committed illegal acts for him...

And that's just for starters.

Trump followers continue to amaze Americans who are not mentally ill.

Wow!

browns
Ted Paulk

Well said. Here's hoping Payson schools don't ban books.

