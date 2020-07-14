Editor:
As strange as it may sound, I want to commend the Payson Roundup for placing Felicia French’s face on page 2 of the Tuesday, July 7 edition. Some people may not know her name or face, but more will now. Folks, go to www.frenchforaz.com and read for yourself what is important to Felicia!
You will see Arizona Public Education first. We must ensure future generations have a better opportunity than what is currently offered at 46th per-student funding and worse, 49th for teacher pay! The current representative will tell you all about the awards she has received in the education arena. The studies reflect the sham and the shame!
Health care has always been foremost for Felicia. As a military officer her career focused on health care. Did you know she recently spent weeks assisting our Navajo friends? How much time has her opponent spent lending a hand personally to those hardest hit by COVID-19 in Arizona? Felicia is a proponent for badly needed Telemedicine in rural areas. Again, fair treatment and health management for all, not just those who are affluent.
Third, Accountability in Government Affairs lists as her next priority. Enough to those special corporate interests, as represented by the Arizonans for Strong Leadership, the entity paying for the full page ad. Visibility and transparency are the truthful and all encompassing way for government to operate. Special corporate interests only help the bottom line of the affluent.
More of Felicia’s interests, including the TRUTH about gun laws are at www.frenchforaz.com for all to read. Go take a few minutes and read about her real values — don’t take the word of a full page ad.
Patrece Ryan, Star Valley
