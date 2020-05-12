Editor:
I have recently read that the Town of Payson is actively looking into updating its drones-in-the-parks policy to become aligned with state law. Being in line with state law would seem to be a very good thing for a town.
I believe it would also be a very good thing if the Town of Payson would follow suit and align its dog leash ordinance with state law, which other Arizona cities and our state parks follow.
The state law requires that when dogs are out in public, they be on a six-foot physical leash — not on a retractable 25-foot leash or an electronic collar — as are used by most dog walkers in our Payson parks. I used to love to walk at both parks, though I no longer feel safe doing so.
But I’m probably just wasting my time in writing this letter. If the Town of Payson were to adopt the state law requiring dogs be on six-foot physical leash in public, what would be the chances that it would be enforced?
Probably zero.
Lynn Johnson
(1) comment
Probably zero - would that be the amount of times you have had a negative interaction with a dog on a retractable leash?? Just curious
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!