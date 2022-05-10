Oh, town councilors, why is it that when we have a system that works so well and allows competition to keep the fees in check, then someone comes along and tries to mess it up? Is our overpaid town manager trying to butter his bread on both sides again?
How about charging anyone with a large heavy truck such as a concrete truck or one of those huge trucks hauling bricks or lumber to pay a fee to fix our roads. Our garbage trucks do no more damage than any other large truck and they provide a wonderful service to the people of Payson.
Isn’t it time to address the real needs of this town such a finding a way to fix all the roads that need fixing. Or how about working to Firewise the town of Payson and all the surrounding areas so that we have a real chance during fire season which is now longer than ever. The portion of Rumsey Park that is not “developed” has lots of areas that need clearing so that anyone dropping a cigarette cannot burn down the surrounding communities. I have called the person who is supposed to be heading the Firewise effort and have received no return call. Isn’t that a lot more important than trying to limit our garbage collection service?
Please center your efforts on making Payson a better place to live and leave the companies who provide our garbage collection service to go their way doing an excellent job. Let’s get more effort in to keeping the forest fires from our front doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!