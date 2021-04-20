Editor:
Tax season is here and we must all pay taxes. This is an unavoidable truth. Unfortunately, another unavoidable truth is Mother Earth is overtaxed. Her current rate is way too high. We can’t keep withdrawing gas, oil, and coal from the ground and spewing CO2 emissions into the air. Mother Earth is going broke. However, one thing we can do to avoid bankrupting Earth, is put a price on carbon. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR2307) does just that. This bill puts a fee on carbon. The fees collected go back to the American people each month. The smaller your carbon footprint the more dividends, or “carbon cash back” you get. It’s time to give Mother Earth a tax break. Legislating for a carbon fee is the best gift we can give her. It not only will reduce CO2 emissions, create new jobs, improve health but it will put money back into people’s pocket. I think Mother Earth will like that. Don’t you?
Maggie Kraft, Tempe
