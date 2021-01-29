Lessons learned
I was pondering some of the lessons I had learned during the Trump years. Two in particular came to mind.
1. Our constitutional form of government is terribly fragile. Watching us approach ever nearer to a dictatorship between 2016-2020, with the political party in power underwriting the transition to authoritarianism, was shocking to me, a political science major. I had naively assumed that we truly embraced the concept of democracy. Instead, I found that we are not immune to a one-person, one-party system of government. Yes, we have a large minority of people in this nation who apparently are OK with our becoming a “Banana Republic.”
2. I also learned that our national myth, that we are the “land of the free and the home of the brave,” is just that — a myth. Emboldened by an authoritarian president, our centuries- old disdain for the marginalized in our nation blossomed! For instance, we showed, quite clearly, that we have no time for the poor, people of color, non-Christians, immigrants, or the LGBTQ among us.
Hence, we need to stop patting ourselves on the back, thinking we are morally superior to other nations; that somehow we are “all that.” We aren’t! We are seriously flawed and need to address those flaws if we hope to achieve any moral “high ground” in this world.
Robert Horne, Pine
