Day 1: I walked into Walmart wearing my, “BIDEN for President” face mask. I was in the store less than a minute when a man walked past me saying, “That’s never going to happen. You are in MAGA country. You don’t belong here.” I ignored him and continued my shopping.
Day 2: I walked into Walmart wearing my, “BIDEN for President” face mask. I shopped and walked to the check-out line. A different man walked up to me and said, “I would be embarrassed to wear that mask in public. You should be embarrassed. He (Biden) is a pedophile.” I told him to get away from me or I would call the manager. His wife said, “This is America. We have freedom of speech.” I ignored her and the couple went to another cashier.
Since I am an educator (teacher and school counselor), I recognized this as a teachable moment. Freedom of speech is our First Amendment and means we can express our opinions, without censorship, interference and restraint by the government. It does not mean that you can walk up to any stranger and spew personal attacks or conspiracy theories. I am a citizen who has the “right” to shop without being verbally harassed. So, let me exercise my freedom of speech and be clear ... I will not be bullied or intimated by Trump lovers or QAnon crackpots.
I reported my two incidences to the manager at Walmart. He assured me that Walmart is a safe place to shop. The store has employed security personnel who are on the floor in citizen attire screening for safety/security violations. The store is also equipped with cameras inside and in the parking lot. I intend to use these resources if/when these verbal attacks continue.
Marian Illingworth, Payson
You are so right, so as an educator I’m sure you are definitely opposed to all the left wing radicals who harass Trump supporters while they are wearing their MAGA hats and dinning at restaurants. I’m sure you oppose the rioting and the destruction of property and the violence against Police. I’m sure that as an educator all your students are allowed to support any candidate that they choose and you ensure that the first amendment applies to everyone. Thank you for supporting all the amendments to the constitution because all lives matter!!
How do you feel about kids being attacked, most recently physically, for wearing MAGA hats? Are your feelings and expectations the same?
Jack
