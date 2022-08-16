Editor:

I have been standing on the sidewalk on Hwy. 87 along with a friend, holding signs that say, “Indict Trump” and “Jail Trump.” Unless you have been living under a rock the past two years, you know why. We’re diligent and serious about our desire to see justice done against Trump for instigating a mob that attacked the Capitol and sat quietly for 187 minutes before telling his followers to leave (dereliction of duty), which left injured police officers.

Kim Jeffrey Pound
It really makes me laugh how the left cries like little babies when they get confronted, but when Trump supporters get harassed by the liberal left it is their first amendment rights. Grow up and put your big girl pants on. You want Trump indicted, but you ignore the information on Hunter Biden’s laptop or the lies that the FBI swore to on in a FISA application, the Governor Whittier investigation, Hillary Clinton destroying subpoenaed e-mails, the left burning down cities, Federal Court Buildings and Police Departments. No investigation on Eric Swalwell sleeping with a Chinese spy, Diane Feinstein having a personal driver connected to the Chinese government. FBI not protecting Supreme Court Justices because they ruled against the lefts agenda. Then this is the best, hiring 87,000 IRS agents instead of using that funding to hire 87,000 School Resource Officers to keep our children safe. Then their is the border, so cry on someone else’s shoulders I’ve had it with the left.

Michael Heather

Having the right to do stupid things is one thing, imagining that other people will agree is another thing altogether. The jeep lady, if she did not touch or otherwise personally threaten you, was exercising the very same right that you were by carrying signs. Did you realistically believe there would be any other reaction to your antics? If you hate Trump so much, why not carry signs touting the great stuff creepy Joe has been up to? Positive support generates positive results, right?

Dave Golembewski
You have the same rights as a group of 500 Trump Supporters. I would protect you But I won’t agree with you . You have few followers.🤠🙏🇺🇸 Have A Great Week ❤️

