I have been standing on the sidewalk on Hwy. 87 along with a friend, holding signs that say, “Indict Trump” and “Jail Trump.” Unless you have been living under a rock the past two years, you know why. We’re diligent and serious about our desire to see justice done against Trump for instigating a mob that attacked the Capitol and sat quietly for 187 minutes before telling his followers to leave (dereliction of duty), which left injured police officers.
As we stand on the side of the highway, many cars honk with a thumbs up, an applause, a Dairy Queen treat, a fist bump, a nod and a smile. Thank you for your support!
Unfortunately, we have also seen the opposite. We have been told to f--k off, been “mooned,” flipped off and called every obscene word possible. We ignore them.
On Friday, Aug. 5, we were not able to ignore such antics. Standing on the sidewalk with our signs, a man and woman drove their Jeep into the traffic stopping the traffic in the right lane. The woman jumped out of the Jeep (with a megaphone) jumping around and shouting at my friend. She jumped back into the Jeep, turned into a parking lot and drove over to me. Again, she jumped out of the Jeep, with her megaphone, charging at me and shouting at me. Her actions were so threatening that a gentleman saw and heard her from across the highway and ran over to help me. The woman immediately jumped back into the Jeep and she and her accomplice drove across all four lanes, interrupting traffic, for a quick escape. Fortunately, I videotaped the entire incident. I called the police, got a copy of the incident report and just left the Justice Court with paperwork for a restraining order.
Let me be clear ... We have the right to stand on the sidewalk with our signs. If someone attempts to assault us, we will videotape the threat (if possible), call the police and follow up with possible legal action.
Thank you to the many people supporting our efforts to hold Trump accountable for his treasonous behavior.
(3) comments
It really makes me laugh how the left cries like little babies when they get confronted, but when Trump supporters get harassed by the liberal left it is their first amendment rights. Grow up and put your big girl pants on. You want Trump indicted, but you ignore the information on Hunter Biden’s laptop or the lies that the FBI swore to on in a FISA application, the Governor Whittier investigation, Hillary Clinton destroying subpoenaed e-mails, the left burning down cities, Federal Court Buildings and Police Departments. No investigation on Eric Swalwell sleeping with a Chinese spy, Diane Feinstein having a personal driver connected to the Chinese government. FBI not protecting Supreme Court Justices because they ruled against the lefts agenda. Then this is the best, hiring 87,000 IRS agents instead of using that funding to hire 87,000 School Resource Officers to keep our children safe. Then their is the border, so cry on someone else’s shoulders I’ve had it with the left.
Having the right to do stupid things is one thing, imagining that other people will agree is another thing altogether. The jeep lady, if she did not touch or otherwise personally threaten you, was exercising the very same right that you were by carrying signs. Did you realistically believe there would be any other reaction to your antics? If you hate Trump so much, why not carry signs touting the great stuff creepy Joe has been up to? Positive support generates positive results, right?
You have the same rights as a group of 500 Trump Supporters. I would protect you But I won’t agree with you . You have few followers.🤠🙏🇺🇸 Have A Great Week ❤️
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!