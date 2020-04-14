Editor:
There are times I would be fine with Arizona being Wisconsin, like the month of October when Wisconsin has the lowest humidity it gets, and the maples turn. But not today!
As I write this letter on Tuesday, April 7, Wisconsin is in the midst of an election that shouldn’t be. Regardless the governor’s stay-at-home order, thousands of people wait in line for two hours or more, all across the state. In Milwaukee, which normally has 180 polling places, five are open today. Hundreds of poll workers canceled for health concerns. Having worked the last election here in Arizona, I get that.
The governor got ahead of it and did the right thing, ordering a delay in this election. But the conservative WI state Supreme Court, and the U.S. Supreme Court as well, overturned his sensible decision. So today thousands of people in Wisconsin stand in long lines, waiting to exercise their right to vote wondering if they’ll take COVID-19 home with them.
Arizona being in this same situation come our state primary in August, only four months out, is certainly possible. Nearly three-fourths of Arizona’s Democrats are signed up to vote early. I was unable to find that data on Republicans but it’s safe to say that well over half of Arizonans already vote by mail. Let’s just take the leap and do it. Oregon, Washington and Colorado already send ballots to all registered voters. Today Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his state will go to an all mail-in primary election in June. Let’s join them.
This doesn’t need to be, and shouldn’t be, a partisan issue. Unfortunately we have a president who says voting by mail is terrible, alleging voter fraud that is totally unfounded. The Arizona Democratic Party has picked up the mantle; any Arizona registered voter can support this statewide vote by mail effort at http://adlcc.com/voteplus.
I know an additional problem in Wisconsin this week is that many mail-in voters didn’t get their ballots on time, likely a COVID-19 side effect. Again, if the election had been delayed, this would have been a non-issue. However, if we move to one type of voting, maybe we can get it right.
Lynnette Brouwer, chair, Gila County Democratic Party
