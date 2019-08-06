Let’s not trash the recycling program
Editor:
This is a call to town officials to reinstate the recycling program in Payson. It did and can work with a proper strategy. Green Valley Park (GVP) is NOT the right location for the giant recycling bins. At GVP, maybe instead use the type you see in Phoenix with smaller, specific slots for certain items that would combat people just using them as garbage cans.
The reason they failed at GVP is that out-of-towners with little pride in our community used the giant bins as convenient trash cans for their outings to GVP. They basically dump and dash.
When my husband and I moved here four years ago, the recycling bins were located up by the airport. We never noticed any misuse of the bins, never once. Therefore, little to no contamination. Recyclable items were being brought by environmentally aware people in Payson who made the out of way trip because they cared about our Earth. These people still live here and still care.
I understand that the value of recyclables is changing due to China’s policies, but small and large communities and cities all over our great country still recycle. Why are they going through the efforts if it is totally fruitless?
Payson, we are better than this. We live in a wondrously beautiful natural environment. Let’s continue to be stewards for our environment.
Adventure where we live, but don’t look to be responsible to our Earth while here I guess.
Janet Berchick, Payson
