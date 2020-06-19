Editor:
First, all you have to do is read the daily reports regarding COVID-19 and determine the Fourth of July Celebration is not reasonable at this time. Cases in Gila County are skyrocketing. Wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid large gatherings, it’s simple.
Second, will any of the “thugs” that threatened the young people attempting to demonstrate peacefully in support of Black Lives Matter be prosecuted? The 30 or so armed “patriots” have provided nothing to the security or reputation of Payson. It’s embarrassing to admit this happened in our town. Mr. Mayor and council members, when will you publicly condemn this activity or are these your untouchable supporters? My God, when do sane adults threaten kids.
Affordable family housing, state of the art broadband services, a legitimate Firewise protection program. All these seem to be beyond the ability of our city leaders to address, but they apparently fear losing an election more.
Don Clouston, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!