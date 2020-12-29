Editor:
If the Georgia senator races don’t favor the Democrats, this card carrying liberal will not be too upset. Here’s why:
Our political system is dynamically unstable. Each electoral iteration from liberal to conservative is extending further into extreme political values and increased polarization. That is not the America that I identified with when I was growing up. There were competing views, but not the villainization of opposing views that exists today. No compromise means no solutions. We have the government that we deserve. We, not they, need to be better.
This political civil war started with Obama having both legislative branches. That stifles negotiation. I’m not anxious to see that repeated. The immediate issues are not as important as a civil political process. Conservatism says we value what we have. Liberalism says we need to fix things. Some things need fixing, and some things don’t. Let’s debate and compromise.
What also stifles negotiation is a politician simply “not negotiating,” trying to impress his/her constituents. That’s us. Be willing to compromise and make America great again! Let your elected representatives negotiate.
Dave Wilcox, Payson
