Editor:
Mr. Golembewski, in his letter opposing recreational marijuana, asks us to look up the statistics in Colorado. Let’s do that:
• The report from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice Office of Research and Statistics also found that the total number of marijuana industry-related crimes remained stable and made up a very small portion of overall crime. A 2019 study analyzing crime rates in Colorado and other states concluded that legalizing the recreational use of marijuana appears to have little to no effect on the number of violent and property crimes.
• A secondary benefit of the Colorado marijuana industry is its impact on the rate of adolescent marijuana use. Federal survey data shows that teen marijuana use has dropped in Colorado since recreational marijuana was legalized.
• Opioid abuse has fallen in Colorado since legal recreational marijuana was allowed. A 2017 study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that opioid-related deaths decreased more than 6% in the two years following the state’s recreational marijuana market opening in 2014.
• So far, Colorado has put its recreational marijuana tax money to good use. Since 2015 the state has distributed $200 million to the Department of Education for school construction alone.
Mr. G states that those under 21 will have more access to marijuana if there is a recreational marijuana dispensary in town. Statistics from Colorado show otherwise.
So by all means, let’s look at Colorado.
For those tired of scare tactics, the above info was found at: https://www-medicalmarijuanainc-com.cdn.ampproject.org
Ann Adams
(1) comment
We also should be talking about the benefit it has on real estate prices. This is from a real estate group that did a study on real estate prices and legal weed.
"Between April 2017 and April 2021, property values rose $17,113 more in states where recreational marijuana is legal, compared to states where marijuana is illegal or limited to medicinal use." source:https://www.realestatewitch.com/marijuana-study-2021/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!