In recent test results for the just passed school year 2021-2022 released by the Arizona Department of Education and posted by The Arizona Republic and Payson Roundup, PUSD students are doing poorly on standardized testing. Even “poorly” does not seem to capture the horror, falling below the state average in a state ranked about 48th in the country. That is setting an extremely low bar and not muster the ability to chew gum and walk at the same time.
In response to this miserable testing output, the PHS principal and board of education have decided that new programs will help PHS climb up to the state average on testing. Yep, we are going to throw all sorts of money at this problem and see if we can make our students achieve the cherished average scores. Not one word about having the students excel at anything. After nearly two years of “remote learning” which stole the social and interpersonal opportunities from the students, the district believes that making them feel better about themselves will help lift the students out of their pandemic-imposed funk.
The district, in its recent actions, feels that the students only need to feel better about themselves to improve test scores. It is possible that with the low amount of structured learning they have received in the last two years that the scores will indeed improve to the vaunted state average, since the Payson scores are only a few points low and K-12 age groups are sponges learning something every day without any outside help. But the question to be answered is, why try for average? Western civilization has about 3,000 years of traditional learning that has produced some pretty above-average people. Anyone who paid attention to grade scoring in school knows that an A grade results from 90% passing or more, B = 80%, etc. So, we now have a school district trying to help their students raise scores to a failure rate instead of succeeding and excelling. Bravo, PUSD. Keep that academic bar low enough that an average house cat could pass.
