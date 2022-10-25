Editor:

In recent test results for the just passed school year 2021-2022 released by the Arizona Department of Education and posted by The Arizona Republic and Payson Roundup, PUSD students are doing poorly on standardized testing. Even “poorly” does not seem to capture the horror, falling below the state average in a state ranked about 48th in the country. That is setting an extremely low bar and not muster the ability to chew gum and walk at the same time.

