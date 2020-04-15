Editor:
Let’s stuff the ballot in November. But please council if you want to be fair put a tax reduction on the ballot along with a tax increase. Let the voters decide up or down.
I was informed via email by the town clerk and lawyers that if I brought an initiative to the ballot by the citizens to repeal the grocery tax it would be deemed unconstitutional as the council enacted the grocery tax and they need to repeal it or put it on the ballot. I assume they can put the repeal on the ballot in November just as easy as an increase on the November ballot.
Again we have a split council with the tax and sSpend side of three that believe our taxes are low and all budget issues are resolved with increasing taxes and the four that want fiscal responsibility with balancing the budget we have and possibly reducing taxes when appropriate. I’ll take the latter.
Dave Golembewski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!