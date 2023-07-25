Editor:

The owners of KRIM were fined for “advertising” instead of getting “sponsors.” They violated the rules and will pay. But the reason it happened is because the political enemies of Mayor Chris Higgins went after his work and livelihood. Mayor Higgins won the election fair and square. However, that wasn’t enough for the losers.  

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(4) comments

browns
Ted Paulk

When Col. Murphy was Mayor of Payson and I was writing letters that supported him, he thought that I was a smart guy.

Now Murph supports Trump, he calls me a "Vitriolic fool".

I'm still the same guy...

Murphy has changed.

Ted

Report Add Reply
browns
Ted Paulk

"Vitriolic fool" wow!

Oh Kenny, make that "former friend".

Back in day when I was writing letters supporting you, before the MAGAT'S ate your brain, you told everyone how smart I was.

I have not changed Colonel, you have.

Report Add Reply
donmanthe
Don Manthe

"Witch hunt foisted on President Trump" - 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

What about before he "served" and the hundreds of legal actions taken against him???....🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

Report Add Reply
browns
Ted Paulk

Kenny was a different man before he discovered his new god Donald Trump.

How the mighty have fallen.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.