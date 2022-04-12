Letters filled with falsehoods Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:After reading the letters from Andy and Dale in (the March 29) Roundup I felt like Michael Corleone, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”I try to refrain from responding but — Andy’s, “Under Trump we exported energy ... we did not import them.” Well Andy, The U.S. was never close to independence from foreign energy under Trump.In 2020, under Trump, the U.S. imported 7.9 million barrels per day.U.S. imports from Russia SPIKED under Trump.U.S. oil crude production in Biden’s first year was higher than in each of Trump’s first two years.Andy, “... Biden is to blame for one dollar increase” on gas. In fact, any president has very little control over gas prices. Prices are dependent on supply and demand.Andy, “... Biden cut off Russian oil. Did he replace that lost oil from Alaska, or Wyoming, or Texas?”Biden cannot order oil companies to increase, or decrease, production.Every politician wants to take credit for keeping gas prices low even though they have no control over it. Blame Biden is their go-to phrase.Dale, Trump did not “Rebuild NATO.”In fact NY Times wrote, in 2018, “Trump suggested a move tantamount to destroying NATO, the withdrawal of the United States.”Per John Bolton, “Putin was waiting for Trump to withdraw U.S. from NATO if he won reelection.”That’s why Putin did not attack Ukraine while Trump was in office! Not because "Joey is weak."Leaving Afghanistan after 20 YEARS was a great idea.Trump set up the withdrawal plan while he was in office.Joe Biden finished the job and thus saved American dollars and lives.The only Afghans who wanted us there were on the U.S. payroll, just like Vietnam.Dale, "Can we afford three more years of this America hating traitor in our White House" ... Wow!Both of Biden's sons served in the U.S. military. Does that sound like he "hates America"?Trump has a bank account in China.Ivanka has over 500 CHINESE patents.Biden has NO investments in China.In summation, these two men continue to have a voice in our community. Be advised, however, these voices seldom speak words based on facts.One last thing for the guy who keeps calling me a "Communist Democrat," there is no such thing. Akin to calling someone an "Intelligent Trump Supporter."Unlike Cadet Bone Spurs, I am a veteran.Ted Paulk, Payson 