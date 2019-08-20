Liberal culture to blame
Editor:
So we just had two “mass shootings,” both perpetrated by apparently mentally ill individuals who have long been known by authorities as having issues. Instead of addressing the reasons for these deranged individuals, the media rushed to blame the president’s “rhetoric”!
Get a grip, people! GUNS ARE NOT THE PROBLEM! When I was younger, 50 years ago, every pickup in the high school parking lot had a loaded rifle and shotgun in the rear window gun rack, and usually the windows were not even rolled up! There were no shootings!
The Democrats and liberals, have destroyed the culture with their promotion of violent movies, removing God from the public square, and promotion of deviant lifestyles. Guns are not the problem. The liberal culture is!
I will be very interested to see how you Dems try to tie the California knife mass killer, with a life sentence, who was released by the Democrat California governor, to the president!
Dale Oestmann, Pine
