I have canceled my subscription to the Payson Roundup as much of its reporting is slanted to the liberal side. Even the cartoons on the Opinion page slant their humor toward the liberal view such as the Covid / Batman cartoon in the June 11th Opinion page of the paper. The article entitled “Education advocates decry proposed tax cut” by Peter Aleshire appear to lean to support the liberal views. In addition, many of the mail call editorials sent into the paper that are published are of the liberal nature and do not represent the conservative views of Payson and Gila County as shown by almost all the voting results.
Some clear examples of these opinions published are “Truth in Politics on June 1st, “Change the ‘drama’” on June 4th, “Disagree with Henning” on June 8th, “’Stolen’ election” in June 8th, “Border Wall” on June 11th, “Responding to two recent letters” on June 11th, “Fair and balanced government” on June 11th, “Not a word of truth in letter” on June 11, and “We need more recounts” on June 11th. It disgusts me to read that many misguided liberal opinionated views in a newspaper that represents our predominately conservative community.
I do realize that all opinionated views should be published, but to see as many as five liberal views in the June 11th Opinion page was just too much for me as a concerned conservative citizen of Payson. As the old saying goes “Don’t bring your politics to Gila County / Arizona when you move here or don’t let the border hit you on your way out.
Thank you for allowing me to explain my cancellation.
Bill Sharp
Maybe Payson is finally coming into modern thinking...?
I share the author’s sentiments on The Roundup’s Opinions page. “Peiping pingpong political cold science war” is the phrase that illuminated my first real appreciation of newspaper Letters to the Editor. Above the solid bedrock of thank-you note, local comment and practical complaint soar voices of the curmudgeon, ideologue and terrible simplifacteur -- my soulmates. Since January 6, however, some natural inhabitants of this rarefied atmosphere, even some members of the Gila County Republican Party, speak here in whispers if at all. But take heart! Like me, keep your subscription! Once all the indictments have been read and recent memories fade, I am confident they will be back louder than ever.
