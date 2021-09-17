Editor:
Parents, grandparents, day care providers and homeschoolers, fall is approaching. There is a great program provided by your Payson Public Library for your young children.
Our children’s librarian, Madelyn, is involving little ones with stories, songs, finger plays, fun and new friends. On Tuesdays it is for ages 2 through 6 at 10:30. On Wednesdays it is for ages 0 to 2 years. Not necessary to sit still or be quiet. Give it a try as a gift to your child! You will love it too.
Kathy Rable
