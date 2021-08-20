Editor:
“The election was stolen” and the “virus is a hoax” belong in the dustbin of horrible lies that desperate people chose to believe. Both of those lies became dangerous to people. One resulted in the greatest threat to American democracy in the modern era and the other resulted on the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. The apparent fear that American culture is damaged by immigrants is so ridiculous. America is filled with immigrants. Immigrants created the modern America.
The fear must be based on something other than immigration. It seems to be the fear of people that are not pure Wonder Bread white. The perception that America will only endure as a “white” culture is alarming and dangerous. All of you feeble people that are threatened by somebody that looks a little different, dresses differently, has a different religious affiliation, a different sexual orientation, or a different political association need to get a grip on reality. All those differences are what make America. All those differences uniting in a common political agenda that tries to reach a “more perfect union.” America will always be evolving.
I have to wonder what some of those supporters of those lies are passing on to their children. One of the most powerful presentations I ever heard was by an ex white supremacist. He hit the wall of reality one Saturday morning while watching cartoons with his 4-year-old son. A cartoon came on that had a black character. The child turned to his father and said we can’t watch things like that. The father realized he was condemning his son to a life of hate and anger. The child’s future was being damaged by the ignorance and bigotry of the father. At that moment, he knew he had to change. Even though his tattoos were hard to erase, he dropped his affiliation to the “white” gang. He became an avid spokesman for the need to stop the bigotry and ignorance.
We need people in this community to step up and speak out against the lies. We need people to acknowledge the danger of both. The fact that I still see people disregarding the common decency of wearing masks tells me they believe the “hoax” lie. I still see adherents to the “steal” lie. Both of those lies continue to be a threat to safety.
Becky Orahood
Well said and truthful...Unlike "Rev" Marshall. How can one profess to be a Man of God and spread such outrageous lies, supporting an adulterer and proven liar like Trump!!
